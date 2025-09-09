St. Francis Catholic Church to Hold “Run for the Son 5k”

St. Francis Catholic Chruch is gearing up for their first annual “Run for the Son” 5k.

The event will be open to the public. Participants can expect food, games, and live music for a day of community fun. To get the neighborhood involved, chruch staff members are hoping to line the route of the race with signs of encouragement for racers.

“So we’re going to line the entire course with signs from our sponsors and just whether they’re churches or businesses or individuals, anybody who is helping support and create this this event. We’re trying to line the course with all these signs that show encouragement with Bible verses or their logos to just kind of help the runners see what support there is in the community for this event.” said Kevin Denny, Director of Development at St. Francis Catholic Church.

The race is happening on September 27th, with registration starting at 7 am, and runners taking off at 8:30.