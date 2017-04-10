St. Cloud Woman Injured In Little Falls Car Crash

A St. Cloud woman was injured when the car she was driving flipped over while turning. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Department says the one vehicle rollover incident happened shortly before 4 PM on Sunday.

Michelle Holt, 51 of St. Cloud, was driving north on Great River Road near 130th Avenue in Swan River Township, which is 10 miles south of Little Falls. According to the Sheriff’s office, Holt misjudged the curve and overcorrected, causing her vehicle to roll.

She was transported to the hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the MN State Patrol, Bowlus First Response Team, Bowlus Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance.