DONATE

LPTV NEWS

St. Cloud Woman Injured In Little Falls Car Crash

Mal Meyer
Apr. 10 2017
Leave a Comment

A St. Cloud woman was injured when the car she was driving flipped over while turning. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Department says the one vehicle rollover incident happened shortly before 4 PM on Sunday.

Michelle Holt, 51 of St. Cloud, was driving north on Great River Road near 130th Avenue in Swan River Township, which is 10 miles south of Little Falls. According to the Sheriff’s office, Holt misjudged the curve and overcorrected, causing her vehicle to roll.

She was transported to the hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the MN State Patrol, Bowlus First Response Team, Bowlus Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Deer Causes Rollover Crash In Morrison County

Royalton Man Injured In Car Crash

Driver In Critical Condition After Losing Control On Icy Roads

Pillager Man Totals Car Accidentally For Food

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Lisa Jordan at The Crossing Arts Alliance said

Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More

Janis said

Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

Kelly said

I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More

0

Longtime Brainerd YMCA CEO Resigns

Posted on Apr. 8 2017

Recently Added

Longtime Brainerd YMCA CEO Resigns

Posted on Apr. 8 2017

DOT Grant Awarded To Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe

Posted on Apr. 8 2017

Trains At The Depot Event Set To Celebrate Railroad History

Posted on Apr. 8 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.