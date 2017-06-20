DONATE

LPTV NEWS

St. Cloud Man Lead Morrison County Deputies On Foot Chase

Mal Meyer
Jun. 20 2017
Leave a Comment

Matthew Thomas Bellanger, 36 of St. Cloud. Courtesy Morrison County Jail.

A St. Cloud man led law enforcement on a foot pursuit after Morrison County Sheriff deputies received a call of a suspicious vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says that it was contacted at 11:46 on Monday evening for the report of a suspicious vehicle near the Pow Wow Grounds west of Royalton.

While deputies were investigating, a male suspect fled the vehicle and led them on a pursuit ending near the city of Rice, which is about seven miles southeast of Royalton.

Deputies were able to determine that the license plate on the vehicle involved had been altered with black tape and was found to be stolen out of St. Cloud.

Matthew Bellanger, 36, was arrested and is being held in Morrison County Jail on suspicion of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. He had two warrants for his arrest including for contempt of court and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen wants residents to continue to call in any suspicious activity.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Rice Police Department assisted at the scene.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Morrison County Warrant Leads To Multiple Arrests

Predatory Offender Registration Verifications Completed In Morrison County

Accused Little Falls Burglar Caught

Little Falls Man In Custody For Stealing A Truck And An ATV

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Vince Quest said

Congrats to Minute59. Escape rooms are fantastic and I hope they have lasting su... Read More

Terry Berczyk said

Ummm. Get rid of the picture of the Valley Pools truck - as it has nothing to do... Read More

Jessah? said

The best thing about getting shot in the buttocks is they give you all the ice c... Read More

Charles Parson said

LPTV should have been collecting a substantial fee from BSU just to justify thei... Read More

Latest Story

Dash Cam Video From Philando Castile Case Released

We would like to inform our viewers that the above video is graphic and may be disturbing. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Video that shows a Minnesota police
Posted on Jun. 20 2017

Latest Stories

Dash Cam Video From Philando Castile Case Released

Posted on Jun. 20 2017

Bemidji Middle School Attempted Abduction Made Up By Child

Posted on Jun. 20 2017

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith Takes Trip To Havana, Cuba

Posted on Jun. 20 2017

Baxter Holiday Employees Jump Into Action After Fire Breaks Out

Posted on Jun. 20 2017

Bemidji Fire Department Responds To Small Highway Grass Fire

Posted on Jun. 20 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.