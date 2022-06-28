St. Cloud Man Airlifted to Hospital After ATV Crash in Wadena Co.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 69-year-old St. Cloud man was airlifted to an area hospital on Saturday following an ATV crash in Wadena County.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Walters was found lying by his ATV by family members in Bullard Township, west of the city of Leader. The Sheriff’s Office does not believe alcohol or reckless driving were factors in the crash.

Walters’ current condition is unknown.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today