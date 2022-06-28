St. Cloud Man Airlifted to Hospital After ATV Crash in Wadena Co.
A 69-year-old St. Cloud man was airlifted to an area hospital on Saturday following an ATV crash in Wadena County.
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Walters was found lying by his ATV by family members in Bullard Township, west of the city of Leader. The Sheriff’s Office does not believe alcohol or reckless driving were factors in the crash.
Walters’ current condition is unknown.
