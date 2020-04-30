SSI Recipients With Children Encouraged To Complete Online Form For Stimulus Check

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Today, U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-Minn.)—a member of the Senate Banking Committee—is taking steps to ensure Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries in Minnesota and nationwide who did not file tax returns know that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is requiring additional information by May 5 for dependents to receive cash assistance made possible through the CARES Act.

Sen. Smith is encouraging SSI recipients who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 and who have qualifying dependents to understand that the IRS is requiring additional information, which must be submitted using this tool, by Tuesday, May 5, 2020. According to the IRS, SSI recipients who don’t file by then won’t be able to receive the payments they are legally entitled to until next year, and will have to file a 2020 tax return to receive them then. Filing online now for the stimulus payments is free and doesn’t require a tax return.

Last week, Sen. Smith and her colleagues pressed the IRS to delay the filing dealing, but to date, the Trump Administration has not changed the filing requirement.

“It’s my job, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic, to help Minnesotans and Americans understand all the resources being made available right now,” said Sen. Smith. “While I believe the IRS should extend their deadline for SSI beneficiaries to submit the additional information needed to ensure dependents get cash assistance, I want to spread the word so we get help to as many people as possible. I encourage everyone to help share this message. We are all in this together and we need to work collectively for families, workers, public health and our economy.”

