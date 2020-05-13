Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

May 20 at 7pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

In the most innovative series NATURE has ever presented, the five-part “Spy in the Wild” employs over 30 animatronic “spycams” disguised as animals to secretly record behavior in the wild. These spy cameras reveal animals as having emotions and behavior similar to humans – specifically, a capacity to love, grieve, deceive, cooperate, and invent.

Episode 4:

From penguin chicks to elephant seals and wolf cubs to polar bears, the spy creatures meet and observe the hardiest and most charismatic animals in the Arctic and Antarctic circles.