Sprout Foods Tries To Bring The Grocery Store To You

Many families living in rural areas do not have easy access to fresh foods and have to travel many miles to get their groceries. Sprout Foods is trying to change that and bring the grocery store to members of the community.

Sprout launched a crowdfunding campaign at the beginning of June to raise $25,000 to build a mobile food market. The mobile food market plans on supporting local farmers by bringing their food to those in need along with other items not local to Minnesota. Sprout Foods is primarily focusing on counties in the Region Five area.

Today, Sprout Foods hosted an event in conjunction with “Live Better Live Longer,” a community outreach group of CHI Saint Gabriel’s Health in Little Falls. There was free food, and people were being educated on the proposed mobile food market. “Live Better Live Longer” also matched all donations made today up to $1,000.

Sprout’s mobile food market crowdfunding campaign ends June 30th; if you would like to donate, visit https://app.mnstarter.com/campaign/1. Sprout is also offering rewards for contributors donating to the Mobile Market campaign, which includes a drawing of the mobile market and tickets to a cooking class.

If you would like to hear more about Sprout and the Campaign, watch the video below of Natalie Keane, Sprout Facility Utilization Director, and Kate Bjorge, CHI St. Gabriel’s Health Community Outreach Director.