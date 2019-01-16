Spring Semester Begins At Central Lakes College

The halls of Central Lakes College are once again filled with students as the spring semester has gotten up and running this week.

There around 5,000 students attending CLC this semester, a slight decrease from the fall semester. Many students at Central Lakes College are PSEO students. These high school students taking college classes are able to earn college credit and work towards their degree while in high school.

“We’re just always excited at the beginning of the semester because you get students who are just starting. They’re really excited about it. Maybe they’ve been planning this for a while or maybe it’s been a little bit more impulsive to some degree, but either way they’re excited to be here, and we’re real excited to help them reach their educational goal,” said Paul Preimesberger, CLC Dean of Enrollment Management and Student Success.

New to CLC this year is a University Center that brings representatives from various universities to meet with students. This allows for an easy and smooth transfer process for students working to continue on to a four-year college after their time at CLC.

“It really helps ease and streamline the transfer process to universities, and now it’s also allowing students the option to get an online degree from a university but stay here and maintain CLC as their home campus,” added Preimesberger. “So we really feel like we’re a two-year college that offers many four-year opportunities.”

The spring semester at Central Lakes College started on January 14 and will run until May 13.