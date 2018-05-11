Spring Road Restriction End Dates Announced
With warmer weather, spring has finally sprung, meaning road restrictions are being lifted.
According to a release from Bruce Hasbargen, Beltrami County Engineer, the ending date for Beltrami County spring road restrictions will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on May 16, for the North Central Frost Zone and 12:01 a.m. on May 17, 2018 for the North Frost Zone which covers all of Beltrami County.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Beltrami County Highway Department at 218-333-8173.
