Spring Into Summer With The Cultural Center & Niijii Radio

Hanky HazeltonMay. 23 2022

The Cultural Center and Niijii Radio is a fun and family-friendly community art and cultural exchange event! Now that spring is here and summer is approaching, all are invited to come out to the New York Mills Sculpture Park / Barn just off Highway 10. This event will include cultural activities and pay as you go art. This is a free event open to the public and will take place between 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1st, 2022.

As the 2nd Annual Spring Into Summer event, this years Cultural Center is thrilled to partner with Niijii Radio. There will be a variety of Indigenous artists and quill sharing , bead work, Indigenous foods, and more.

From the Finnish Concordia Language Village located in Bemidji, MN. Another culture Finnish, will be shared through “Salolampi in a Suitcase”. This will be unique to immerse a wide variety of campers in a Finnish experience. The goal is to help people learn the Finnish language and culture, and more broadly, discover what it means to be a citizen of the world.

The Cultural Center is also proud to announce its participation in 4Ground: Midwest Land Art Biennial and plans to dedicate a new sculpture created by Minnesota Artist Paul Albright during this event. The festival takes place June-August 2022. There will be more than 20 community partners including tribal organizations, art museums, and land conservationists in attendance. 4Ground reaches four states spanning from (North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin). The goal is to boost tourism of the region through suggested road trips to experience site-specific land art and to raise awareness around important land and water issues affecting the region while celebrating the art

The Cultural Center has been passionate about connecting people to artists and rich cultural experiences in rural Minnesota, celebrating the locals and being a window to the world. For more information, call 218-385-3339, or visit www.kulcher.org.

 

