Spring Floods Cause Road Closures Around Northwest Minnesota

Severe spring storms have caused flooding in parts of northwestern Minnesota, making motorists find detours around the barriers that scatter the county roads and highways.

Last weekend, heavy rains pounded northwest Minnesota. Now, roads are closed and debris litters both pavement and gravel. The excessive water also affected townships in Beltrami County, causing washouts.

As county departments focus on keeping the roads cleared of debris and safe to drive, locals in rural areas are looking a few weeks ahead to how they will navigate these added obstacles to everyday life.

The dam near Clearwater Lake, which has been in the area for roughly 40-50 years, failed to hold back the rising water, causing water to destroy portions of a nearby road.

Farmers are also seeing standing water in their fields, causing crucial steps for the planting season to be postponed until the water clears up.

Whether on the roads or in the home, the flooding is affecting everybody.

