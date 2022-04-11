Spring Burning Restrictions Start for 2022 in Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Spring burning restrictions are now in place for 2022 in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be restricting open burning in some counties due to increased wildfire risk from warm weather and dry conditions. The restrictions apply in the following counties:

Anoka

Benton

Chisago

Hennepin

Isanti

Kanabec

Mille Lacs

Morrison

Ramsey

Sherburne

Stearns

Todd

Washington

Wright

The DNR has said that they will not be issuing permits for any open burning of brush or yard waste in the listed counties until restrictions have been lifted.

“Wildfire risk increases each year after the snow melts and before grass greens up,” said Allissa Reynolds, DNR wildfire prevention supervisor. “Spring burning restrictions help to reduce the number of wildfires, especially those caused by debris burning.”

Reynolds is encouraging residents within these counties and other surrounding counties to use alternatives when burning yard waste, such as composting, chipping, or taking brush to a collection site.

According to a release by the DNR, people cause 90% of wildfires in Minnesota. If the debris from a fire rekindles or escapes, the person who set the fire is responsible for any damages caused, and for any wildfire suppression costs.

Burning restrictions will be adjusted as conditions change. More information on daily updates, and on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, can be found on the statewide fire danger restrictions page located on the DNR website.

