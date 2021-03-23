Lakeland PBS

Spring Burning Restrictions Begin in Beltrami County

Betsy Melin — Mar. 23 2021

Each year, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources declares spring burning restrictions. This year, restrictions in northern Beltrami County started Monday, and they will start Wednesday for southern part of the county.

The restrictions limit the burning permits issued. Regular burning permits will not be issued during this period, but it does not affect campfires in approved receptacles. The goal is to prevent wildfires during a time when they can spread most easily.

The restrictions last for typically four to six weeks, depending on weather conditions.

By — Betsy Melin

