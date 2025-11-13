Spotlight: BSU Football Chain Crew Boasts Best Seats in the House

The Bemidji State football chain crew is an often overlooked, yet essential, group of individuals. And on game day at Chet Anderson Stadium, no one has a better seat than them.

But for those eight volunteers running the sticks, it’s more than just a great view.

“I think their love of football, love of sports, being able to go out and be right in the middle of everything—it’s really cool,” said Bruce Dahlin.

Dahlin is the longest tenured member of the crew. He’s walked the sidelines for more than 20 years to ensure everyone in the stadium knows the down and distance, while also striking up a conversation or two.

“We talk to the side judges,” he said. “We’re talking to referees all the time, and we talk to the players, we talk to the medical staff. We talk to everybody.”

And on occasion, they might even overhear the play call.

“We kind of snicker because we know what they’re going to do and we know what they’re going to play,” Dahlin grinned. “It’s kind of fun that way.”

The job isn’t without its hazards, though: the kind that will hit you square in the face.

“It didn’t feel great,” admitted Scott Peterson, who was knocked down while holding the line-to-gain marker during last year’s homecoming game. “I was a little nervous because I just had my knee replaced a couple months prior to that. But I had four BSU football players pick me up, tell me I was good. I had to think about that for a second to make sure I was good, and it turned out I was okay.”

Payment for the crew comes in the form of the friends they make. It’s one of the few things they can’t measure with their chains.

“My favorite part is the relationships that I’ve built with players and coaches and players’ families,” said Peterson. “This year [at] homecoming, one of the players asked me if I was going to jump in the lake with them [after their win]. So I jumped in the lake with them, and it was a blast.”

On the morning before kickoff, the crew meets to talk shop, the upcoming game, and, most importantly, who’s on clip duty.

“Nobody wants to do the clip because a lot of us can’t bend over that far to put the clip [on the chain] and bring it back up again,” laughed Dahlin.

It’s proof they’re not getting any younger. But the gang’s not ready for fourth down just yet.

“As long as my body can hold out, I’ll keep doing it,” Peterson said.

“We have a guy that’s in his mid-70s right now,” said Dahlin. “He’s still going strong, and I think that if all of us physically can handle it, I think we got a great group of kids and a great group of people—we can do it.”

Saturday, November 15 is the final game of the regular season for BSU football, where they host UMary.