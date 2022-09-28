Sports Card Central in Brainerd Approaching 25th Anniversary
Sports Card Central in downtown Brainerd is approaching its 25 year of being the go-to destination for card collectors within the Lakes area. The store opened in 1997 and all started because the popularity of collecting cards skyrocketed back in the 1980s.
Set building is one of the common ways to go about collecting cards, despite there really being endless possibilities for how someone may go about building their collection.
As the years went on and technology started to evolve, the hobby of card collecting began to die out. That is, until the pandemic hit which left people stuck at home looking for a tangible hobby to pass the time.
Whatever your reason for collecting may be, whether its personal or financial, the chase to discover something new will always remain.
