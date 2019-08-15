Lakeland PBS
Sportland Corners Building, American National Bank Opens In Nisswa

Aug. 15 2019

A busy corner in Nisswa is occupied again after being vacant for ten years. The corner of Highway 371 and County Road 13, known as Sportland Corners, is now home to a bank and will be the home of a future coffee shop.

“For the last couple of months now we’ve had a new bank coming into town and I know a lot of people are excited to see something new coming into Nisswa at such a major corner and intersection in our community,” said Nisswa city administrator Jenny Max.

Construction began on the new business development around a year ago and the building officially opened to the public this week.

“It’s basically the fruition of about a years worth of work. We’ve been working with the city of Nisswa and they’ve been very cooperative to help us redevelop the old Sportland Corners and as of today we are actually in here and functioning,” explained Patrick Smith, Nisswa American National Bank president.

The building is home to a new branch of American National Bank and also has space for at least three other businesses.

On the other side of the building from the bank will be a Stonehouse Coffee which will be equipped with a drive-through.

“It should make the building very busy, let’s put it that way. Then we do have lease space up in the upper level and we’re currently negotiating with a couple of financially-related tenants,” added Smith.

According to the city of Nisswa, the new development will be a huge benefit to the area.

“I think it just helps to improve the number of amenities we have in town,” said Max. “It’s nice to have additional resources for visitors and for the residents to use as well.”

Rachel Johnson

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

