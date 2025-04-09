Spongy Moth Management in 5 MN Counties Canceled Due to Lack of Federal Funds

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s proposal to manage spongy moth infestations in five counties across eastern Minnesota has been canceled after federal funding for the plan fell through.

The areas with canceled insecticide management are in Anoka, Carlton, Itasca, St. Louis, and Winona counties, totaling 2,752 acres. This includes canceling the proposed work in the cities of Coon Rapids, Grand Rapids, and Winona.

Spongy moths are ranked among America’s most destructive tree pests and can cause significant environmental and economic impacts. The leaf-eating insect has caused millions of dollars in damage to forests across the United States.

The pest is found in most of Wisconsin and is now establishing itself in northeastern and southeastern Minnesota. When an infestation is found, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) conducts aerial management and targets the infestation with insecticide before it can spread. The number of spongy moths detected in Minnesota in recent years has increased, and populations continue to push westward.

The MDA says there is only a short window of time in the spring where the insecticide is effective, due to the insect’s life cycle. The MDA has not received necessary funds for spongy moth aerial management in time and has been forced to cancel these proposed operations.