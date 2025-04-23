Spongy Moth Infestation Prompts Quarantine Near Grand Rapids

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is placing a location near Grand Rapids and near two other cities in the state under quarantine due to spongy moth infestations in those areas.

The area near Grand Rapids is located north of the city, just north of McKinney Lake. (A map of the quarantined area can be found here.) The other cities with quarantines are Coon Rapids and Winona.

Spongy moths are ranked among America’s most destructive tree pests and can cause significant environmental and economic impacts. The leaf-eating insect has caused millions of dollars in damage to forests across the United States. High levels of spongy moths were discovered in Grand Rapids during the MDA’s 2024 annual spongy moth survey.

According to a press release from the MDA, the quarantine restricts the movement of trees, branches, and woody material, including firewood, out of the area. Trees may be pruned, but all branches and woody material must stay on the property.

The quarantine also requires self-inspection of any equipment, household items, or vehicles that are sitting outside in the quarantined area and are being moved out of the quarantine. This includes items such as wood pallets, patio furniture, and grills, as well as campers and boats.

Residents should look for spongy moth egg masses, which are tan, fuzzy masses the size of a quarter. They should scrape the egg masses off the item or leave the item where it is.

More information on the spongy moth quarantine can be found on the MDA website.