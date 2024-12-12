Splits Defining BSU Men’s Hockey in CCHA Play Thus Far

Bemidji State men’s hockey is still receiving votes in both the USA Hockey and USCHO polls after splitting last weekend’s road series at Lake Superior State. The Beavers were riding high going into the weekend, winning 4-2 on Friday night to extend their unbeaten streak to six games, but they fell 4-3 to the Lakers on Saturday.

The split is becoming a trend for BSU in conference play, where they’ve split three of their four CCHA series this season, their lone series win coming at home in a five-point weekend versus St. Thomas. That’s something the Beavs would like to change when they host Michigan Tech this weekend.

“It’s been hard for us to get traction, and it’s getting to the point right now where you can kind of see the separation in our league, where – I’ll use Mankato, I mean, Mankato is already – they’re at a point right now where it’s going to be tough to catch them,” said head coach Tom Serratore at a presser this week. “Michigan Tech’s obviously been a team, too, that’s created a little separation the first half.”

“It’s always fun to play Michigan Tech,” said sophomore forward Kasper Magnussen. “I think it’s a great series and I think they’re very good defensively. Like, it’s not going to be a lot of goals. They play hard and it’s a good team. So, I mean, it’s just going to be a good one, I think we’ve just got to be ready for it.”

Based on points percentage (as Augustana has just joined the league and doesn’t have as many league games), Bemidji State is currently fifth place in the standings heading into the weekend.