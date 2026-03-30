Split Vote Saves Bemidji’s J.W. Smith Elementary for at Least One More Year

Following a split 3-3 vote by the Bemidji Area School Board, J.W. Smith Elementary School in Bemidji will not be closing, at least for this year.

On Monday night, 100 parents, teachers, and community members packed the Downtown Education Center and anxiously waited for the school board’s decision. The proposed closure was originally considered due to a projected $3.5 million budget shortfall for next year, and the district believed the closure of J.W. Smith and consolidation of its K-3 sites will help avoid larger future challenges.

“The state has not kept up with inflation, and therefore we’re down 18% of where we should be had we kept up with inflation over the last decade,” said school board member Ann Long Voelkner during the meeting.

“We are looking at objective information here that the school district is in a financial situation that we do not want to be in,” emphasized school board member David Wall.

Over the last month and a half, several frustrated parents and staff at J.W. Smith have voiced their opinions on the proposed closure. Some community members offered possible solutions like selling district-owned property and cutting administrative costs. School board members say those possibilities have been discussed but are not an option.

“While worth discussing, these options face real legal and practical limits and are unlikely to solve a long-term structural budget challenge,” said school board member Jack Aakhus.

Some on the board made note of one consistent request that community members have asked throughout these last few weeks, which was to keep the school open for at least one more year to give the district and school more time.

“[Time] to pursue additional funding, to build partnerships, and to demonstrate what this school means through action,” added Aakhus. “I’ve also heard that granting this time would help to rebuild trust; I believe that is a reasonable request.”

“My struggle is because I really believe in being fiscally responsible,” stated Todd Haugen, Bemidji Area School Board Chair. “I really believe that we have to keep our district on solid ground, and I really believe that I want this school to stay open.”

School board members Wall, Jenny Frenzel, and Anna Manecke voted to close the school, while Haugen, Aakhus, and Long Voelkner voted to keep the school open, resulting in a 3-3 tie and cheering and applause from community members who attended the meeting. With the vote to close the school having failed, J.W. Smith will remain open for at least one more year.

“I’m kind of speechless right now, but I’m just super excited about this opportunity,” J.W. Smith Elementary Principal Bruce Goodwin told Lakeland News after the meeting. “I couldn’t be more excited. Our school board is giving us one more year to figure out a plan to keep the beautiful doors open for J.W. Smith in Bemidji. It’s a great opportunity.”

Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Jeremy Olson noted during the meeting that six teachers may have to be cut to match what dollars would’ve been saved from the closure of J.W. Smith Elementary. But he also noted that alternatives plans could be made in the future that could cause less of an impact to the school district.

Following the vote, Aakhus pledged on social media to donate his entire school board salary in 2026 to help continue operations at J.W. Smith. He said in his comments at the meeting that he was voting to keep the school open for at least one more year but stressed this was not a long-term solution, and that the community must “come together, seek funding, advocate, and prove what’s possible.”