Spiritual and Religious Leaders Protest Line 3 Construction in Palisade

Protesters rallied today in Palisade, MN in opposition of the Line 3 oil pipeline replacement. The project received its final permits recently, and construction has started.

On Thursday, dozens of leaders and clergy from multiple faiths, denominations, and spiritual traditions gathered to participate in a water ceremony at a site on the Mississippi River, close to where Enbridge has started construction. The clergy and faith leaders gathered in peaceful protest of the pipeline, in supporting the unique ecosystem and waterways of northern Minnesota, and in support of the Native treaty rights and spiritual and cultural sites that they believe are being harmed by the pipeline’s construction.

Organizers say the gathering took place outdoors as a religious ceremony and following strict guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as outlined by the statewide emergency order and the Minnesota Department of Health.

