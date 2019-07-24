Spinal Health Professionals Hosts Sizzlin’ Summer Mini Carnival Event

“Last year we had a zoo, this year we’re having a climbing wall, and so every year we try something different to keep it fresh and entertaining for our patients and the community, and I believe we’ve done five so far. This is our fifth one,” says Dr. Seth Tyberg, owner of Spinal Health Professionals.

When you get a day of nice sunny weather in Minnesota, you have to take advantage of it! Spinal Health Professional’s free Sizzlin’ Summer mini carnival served two purposes: to raise money for the Bemidji Community Theater and to promote spinal education.

“We’re doing the spinal screenings as a ticket in and it just gives everybody an opportunity to check out how their backs are doing and to educate the community about how chiropractic care can benefit them in all sorts of ways,” says Taylor Johnson, a practice representative for Spinal Health Professionals.

Spinal Health Professionals teamed up with many area businesses and organizations to put on the Sizzlin’ Summer event. There were representative present from the Bemidji Police Department, Great River Rescue, and the Bemidji Boys and Girls Club. Spinal Health Professionals says they host many events like these throughout the year to make their presence known.

“What’s more important in this day and age more than ever before is that you have some community comradery going on, and it’s important to gather up as a community and be like, ‘we’re here for you’, you know? So people might not know that we’re here all the way in [Bemidji’s] Technology Park, but we’re really impressed by the turnout here and we love seeing all the kids have a good time out here with us,” says Riley Flint, marketing specialist for Spinal Health Professionals.

The National Guard and Two Rainbows Shaved Ice also participated in the event. Spinal Health Professionals says they try to host a big community event like this one every season.