Spinal Health Professionals Hosts “Ladies Night Out” In Bemidji

Women in Bemidji were treated to free massages, wine and prizes thanks to Spinal Health Professionals.

This was their 3rd annual Ladies Night Out. It usually draws about 150 to 200 women each year, and the event serves two purposes – it’s a fundraiser for The Great River Rescue, and it also brings awareness to chiropractic care.

Gabrielle Schmige, a Spinal Health Professionals representative says, “The ticket in is to get a free spinal screening since we’re a chiropractic clinic, and if anybody’s interested in maybe setting up an appointment here, the entire fee of their first visit will be donated to the Great River Rescue so we don’t see any of that. And we also have about 16 vendors here and we’re doing massages for people and everything’s completely free. Massages, free wine tasting and we’re raffling off a spa day.”

Spinal Health Professionals say they also like having the event because it’s their way to give back to the community.