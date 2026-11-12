Speed, Strength, and Heart Powering Clearbrook-Gonvick Football to State

High school football seasons often ebb and flow week to week. For Clearbrook-Gonvick in Section 6 9-player, that meant swapping wins and losses week by week and entering the section playoff bracket playing .500 ball.

However, the Bears saw light at the end of the tunnel and drew the 3-seed in the state tournament. Ahead of making their first appearance on the big stage in 31 years, the squad can’t help but marvel at the journey they have now embarked on for both the team and the town.

Clearbrook-Gonvick football said they saw itself as undersized coming into the section championship game. So, they have supplemented that with speed, strength, and belief.

“We don’t have a lot of size, but we’re aggressive, play hard, and I think we keep going,” stated senior captain and RB/WR/LB Ryan Gerlofs. “We don’t give up easy.”

“Our linemen were like, ‘Yeah, we’re quicker than them.” So we could pretty much do anything,” said senior captain and WR/LB Trey Goudge. “So if we wanted to run outside, they could beat them and we’d be fine with that. And inside, we could just run up the middle, get past the first line, then our linemen would go deep, and they’re quick enough to do all that.”

The Bears have not lost since Oct. 14, dropping 26-16 to Section 6 9-Player football’s eventual 1-seed Fosston. After that, a switch flipped within the team.

“We love playing that team. They’re just very similar to us and when we lost that game to them, it just—something our minds just flipped,” admitted Carter Ballard, a senior captain and OL/DE. “We wanted it bad after that. We were sick of losing, sick of having bad practices. We just, we wanted to have a winning season. So we really wanted to flip the switch and it showed up [in] practice and in games, we started playing them more hard.”

That type of heart led to C-G to avenging their loss to Fosston with a 38-26 semifinal win before turning around next week and dropping 54 first-half points on the section’s 2-seed Blackduck en route to a 60-21 victory.

“Once Avery gets going, it’s really hard to slow him down, I don’t know,” said senior captain and TE Brady Hagman. “I don’t know anything that can do it. I mean, he’s a great player and I’m very, very lucky to have him on my team. I’m glad to have him here. I was looking up at the scoreboard and I saw, like, 38-0. I just was like, ‘When did that happen?’ It was a very quick, very, very fast start for us.”

Now, Clearbrook-Gonvick is preparing for the next task at hand, finding a way to topple state tournament mainstay Cromwell-Wright as they await their first state quarterfinal game for the program since 1995.

“We know they have a lot of speed, so we got to prepare for that,” Hagman explained. “They’re a good team, they’re a winning program. They’ve been here before, they know what it’s like. We have not for a while, so we just kind of got to walk in there like we own the place and just act like we’ve been there before and get it done.”

However, nothing can take away the feeling Clearbrook-Gonvick felt following the section championship, nor the excitement leading up to the big stage.

“Once the clock hit zero we got our trophy,” recounted senior captain and WR Grant Engen. “I went and we were celebrating with our fans. I held it up and I was looking right at my mom, and it just felt good seeing all my parents there, all my family there, just to celebrate with us. Felt pretty amazing.”

Engen continued, “None of us were alive the last time we went to state. So just the experience seeing family, seeing the fans there, feeling the aspect of a state playoff game, it’s the most exciting part.”

The Bears will play Cromwell-Wright on Thursday, Nov. 12 from Grand Rapids High School starting at 7 p.m.