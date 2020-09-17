Lakeland PBS

Speculation Growing on Bringing Back High School Football, Volleyball to Fall

Brad Hamilton — Sep. 16 2020

Some fall high school sports in the state of Minnesota are now around a month in to the first edition of a pandemic season.

Though there have been many adjustments made to make it possible, both Pequot Lakes Activities Director Byron Westrich and Brainerd High School Activities Director Charles Campbell are more than pleased with how each of their fall sports have navigated through this socially distanced version of competition.

Now, there are reported talks of bringing back both high school volleyball and football to the fall semester. Originally scheduled for the spring, a vote by the Minnesota State High School League Board is speculated to happen next Monday to decide whether or not to bring back both sports to their natural fall season.

Whatever the decision is, both athletics directors explained that they hope the decision is made in the best interest for the health and safety for all of the students-athletes involved.

Brad Hamilton

