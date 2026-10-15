Special Olympics Brings Schools Together for Brainerd Bocce Ball Event

Tuesday was a big day at the Gravel Pit Golf Course in Brainerd as Special Olympics Minnesota hosted its annual Bocce Ball event for its Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners.

The event saw many area schools and regional Special Olympics teams attend, such as Crosby-Ironton, Menahga, Pillager, and Pine River-Backus. Following competitive bocce ball play, Special Olympics members were able to participate in a golf cart race around the golf course, making for a fun conclusion to an event filled with excitement and unity.

“The bocce ball event, it’s a lot of fun, you know, a nice amount of competition. You got the competitive side, but it’s just a really chill time,” said Special Olympics athlete Oliver Manlove. “Just roll some balls around on the green. We all want to win, but winning ain’t the only important thing—the most important thing is to have fun. Just kind of remember, you know, we come together here to have a good time. I want to thank the Gravel Pit Golf Course for letting us come here and play.”

The Hot Cider Hustle, a marathon and run/walk event, will benefit Special Olympics Minnesota and is being held Oct. 17 in Bloomington and Oct. 18 in Rochester.