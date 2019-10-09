Lakeland PBS
Special Guest Jeanne Crain To Speak On Banking at Rosenmeier Forum

Oct. 9 2019

Jeanne Crain, president and chief executive officer of Bremer Financial Corporation, will be speaking on “The Changing Landscape of Banking” at the Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government forums. The event will take place next Tuesday at noon and 7 p.m. and will be held in the Chalberg Theater at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.

Crain has been the CEO of the $12 billion financial services organization since November 2016. The corporation has locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota. She previously served as region CEO of Bremer Bank, located in Twin Cities, as well as the group president for Bremer Financial Corporation’s financial services businesses. Before joining Bremer in 2012, Crain worked for 30 years in commercial and retail banking at BMO Harris Bank, M&I Bank, Marquette Capital Bank, Bank One Milwaukee and First Bank Grand Forks.

Crain earned her Master’s in Business Administration from Marquette University after earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Dakota.

As an active volunteer and community leader, Crain currently serves on the board of the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities and the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. She was also a 2018 recipient of the UND Sioux Award, the highest honor given by the Alumni Association and Foundation for achievement, service and loyalty. She has recently been recognized by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal as 2019 Most Admired CEOs. She was also recently named as one of the Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest Hall of Fame Laureates.

This event is free and open to the public.

