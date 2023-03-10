Special Game and Benefit Supports Pillager Teen Fighting Pediatric Cancer

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It was recently Senior Night and the last regular season game for Pillager boys basketball, and the theme and color of the night was gold to support a Pillager student fighting pediatric cancer.

Cole Carlson, a junior at Pillager High School, was diagnosed with pediatric cancer on his golden birthday last year on August 17th. To help Cole with all he’s been through, the school held a special game and benefit to raise funds for his medical bills.

After the game, Cole was given a ball with the team’s signatures. Over $6,000 was raised to help with his ongoing cancer treatments.

A cornhole tournament to support Cole will take place at Zorbaz on Gull Lake on March 11th. The event will include music, food, and live and silent auctions.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today