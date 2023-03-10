Lakeland PBS

Special Game and Benefit Supports Pillager Teen Fighting Pediatric Cancer

Lakeland News — Mar. 10 2023

It was recently Senior Night and the last regular season game for Pillager boys basketball, and the theme and color of the night was gold to support a Pillager student fighting pediatric cancer.

Cole Carlson, a junior at Pillager High School, was diagnosed with pediatric cancer on his golden birthday last year on August 17th. To help Cole with all he’s been through, the school held a special game and benefit to raise funds for his medical bills.

After the game, Cole was given a ball with the team’s signatures. Over $6,000 was raised to help with his ongoing cancer treatments.

A cornhole tournament to support Cole will take place at Zorbaz on Gull Lake on March 11th. The event will include music, food, and live and silent auctions.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Over 100 Students Participate in 33rd Annual Brainerd Sunrise Sertoma Warrior Liftathon

Cass Lake-Bena Boys Basketball Beats Mahnomen-Waubun in Section 8A Tournament

Pine River-Backus Boys Basketball Wins Big Over Bertha-Hewitt in Section 5A West Bracket

Wadena-Deer Creek Boys Basketball Avoids Upset from Park Rapids in Section 8AA First Round

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.