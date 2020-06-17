Special Election Set For Bemidji At-Large Seat as Thompson Resigns
Another special election is set for a seat on the Bemidji City Council.
The council accepted Jim “Doc” Thompson’s resignation yesterday as the council’s at-large member. A special election is expected to be held in November, with the filing period for the seat expected to begin in August.
A special election is also slated to Ward 2, but that election will take place on August 11th.
