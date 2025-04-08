Special Election on April 8 for Pequot Lakes School Referendum and Levy

A special election is being held today (Tuesday, April 8th) for Pequot Lakes Public Schools to determine whether or not the district will receive funding for repairs and expansions to its campuses.

The two-part referendum consists of the following questions:

Question one asks voters to approve a $55 million bond referendum to complete significant improvements to all three schools.

Question two asks voters to approve a capital projects levy worth $600,000 a year for 10 years to help pay for curriculum materials, textbooks, and technology.

“Pequot Lakes Schools is one of the lowest funded school districts in the state, that we rank in the bottom 10 districts in the state for per-student funding last year,” said Pequot Lakes Superintendent Kurt Stumpf. “If [the levy] were to pass, it would provide dedicated funding for curriculum, instructional materials, and technology to ensure that we have an actual ongoing revenue stream for those areas for the next 10 years.”

Although there are two parts to the referendum, they are independent questions, meaning that part one could pass without part two, and vice versa. The district has set up a website to provide more information here.