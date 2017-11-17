DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Special Education Students Bake Dog Treats For Shelter

Sarah Winkelmann
Nov. 17 2017
Leave a Comment

Flour, eggs, water and most importantly peanut butter filled the kitchen at the Babinski Foundation today as Fifth through Eleventh grade special education students baked dog treats.

“The kids have done a wonderful job, they just have an opportunity to come out here and do this but it’s such an enjoyment for us to come and watch them and see how they can progress in their skills,” said Linda Bryant the Babinski Foundation Volunteer Coordinator.

What started off as a class project to make dog treats to sell to parents and family members turned into a day at the shelter baking for the dogs.

“We work on job skills and we work on functional reading and math and all of those things and we get to incorporate all of that into this project,” said Kate Rennicke the Pequot Lakes Special Ed Teacher. “For the kids to be able to branch out into the community is a big deal and they love animals so it’s a double bonus for them.”

With the holiday season just around the corner, dogs at the Babinski Foundation will have a Christmas themed treat.

“They are such good treats too, they are good, healthy treats made from scratch with peanut butter and most of the dogs love peanut butter,” said Bryant.

Even though the students will continue to make the treats for the shelter on a monthly basis, today was all about giving.

“Today the treats that we are making, we are just donating to the Babinski Foundation,” Rennicke said.

“I feel like they appreciate it and it’s fun to make it for those that need it,” said Paige Hartwig a Tenth grader at Pequot Lakes.

It was a day of fun and treats for all involved.

“It makes me feel so great inside because as much as we try to get every dog attention, it’s so awesome to see they are able to give them so much more attention,” said Brittany Zanoth the Babinski Foundation Animal Care Specialist.

Benefiting both the dogs and the students.

“These kids are so bright and so well behaved and they know exactly what they are doing, they’ve got this right down to art,” Bryant said.

The students were all smiles as Sadie the dog enjoyed the finished product.

 

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Energy Efficient Paws & Claws Rescue & Resort Finally Opens In Hackensack

Shelter Provides Comfort For Animals During Winter

Cats Tossed Away By Owner Into Dog Enclosure

Audubon Dogs Tortured and Murdered

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Judy said

How do I get tickets?... Read More

Latest Story

False Threat at Blackduck High School Started By Social Media

Police say they received information about a rumored threat at Blackduck High School late last night. The Blackduck Police Department
Posted on Nov. 17 2017

Latest Stories

False Threat at Blackduck High School Started By Social Media

Posted on Nov. 17 2017

Loggers' group sues to stop shutdown of biomass power plant

Posted on Nov. 17 2017

Bemidji Girls Hockey Takes Loss Against Thief River Falls

Posted on Nov. 17 2017

BSU Football Sees Record 18 All-Conference Selections

Posted on Nov. 17 2017

Warriors Set For Semifinal Matchup Against Owatonna

Posted on Nov. 17 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.