Special Education Students Bake Dog Treats For Shelter

Flour, eggs, water and most importantly peanut butter filled the kitchen at the Babinski Foundation today as Fifth through Eleventh grade special education students baked dog treats.

“The kids have done a wonderful job, they just have an opportunity to come out here and do this but it’s such an enjoyment for us to come and watch them and see how they can progress in their skills,” said Linda Bryant the Babinski Foundation Volunteer Coordinator.

What started off as a class project to make dog treats to sell to parents and family members turned into a day at the shelter baking for the dogs.

“We work on job skills and we work on functional reading and math and all of those things and we get to incorporate all of that into this project,” said Kate Rennicke the Pequot Lakes Special Ed Teacher. “For the kids to be able to branch out into the community is a big deal and they love animals so it’s a double bonus for them.”

With the holiday season just around the corner, dogs at the Babinski Foundation will have a Christmas themed treat.

“They are such good treats too, they are good, healthy treats made from scratch with peanut butter and most of the dogs love peanut butter,” said Bryant.

Even though the students will continue to make the treats for the shelter on a monthly basis, today was all about giving.

“Today the treats that we are making, we are just donating to the Babinski Foundation,” Rennicke said.

“I feel like they appreciate it and it’s fun to make it for those that need it,” said Paige Hartwig a Tenth grader at Pequot Lakes.

It was a day of fun and treats for all involved.

“It makes me feel so great inside because as much as we try to get every dog attention, it’s so awesome to see they are able to give them so much more attention,” said Brittany Zanoth the Babinski Foundation Animal Care Specialist.

Benefiting both the dogs and the students.

“These kids are so bright and so well behaved and they know exactly what they are doing, they’ve got this right down to art,” Bryant said.

The students were all smiles as Sadie the dog enjoyed the finished product.