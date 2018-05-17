Special Education Costs Rise For Minnesota Schools
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The rising cost of special education in Minnesota is contributing to a dispute over emergency funding for schools during the last full week of the legislative session.
Minnesota Public Radio reports that districts spent $2.2 billion on special education last year, up 26 percent in a decade.
More than 141,000 students receive services for things like physical impairments, learning disabilities and behavioral issues. About 16% of Minnesota students received services last year, an increase of 1.3 percentage points in a decade.
Schools complain that the state mandates certain costs without covering them. Districts are billed for special education students who live in the area, even if they attend a charter school or go to another school district.
Some districts have begun sharing resources and services in an attempt to reduce costs.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More
My wife was diagnosed of Parkinson’s Disease at age 49. She had severe calf pa... Read More
I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More
My symptoms started at the age of 46. My fingers on my left hand were stiff and... Read More