Spay & Neuter Impact Program of Central MN Holds Garage Sale Fundraiser

The Spay and Neuter Impact Program (SNIP) of Central Minnesota hosted a two-day-long fundraiser as part of Pine River’s city-wide garage sale this past weekend. The 501(c)(3) all-volunteer organization sold collars, clothing, beds, and more, with all proceeds going to helping support animals in need.

SNIP primarily helps people get their pets spays or neutered at a lower cost, following its mission to help reduce pet overpopulation. According to the Shelter Animals Count’s national database, there are over 26.6 million animals accounted for in the U.S.

“Instead of spaying and neutering the female or the male, they end up having six kittens,” said Andrea Lee Lambrecht, lead coordinator for SNIP. “They’re either giving kittens away or they’re abandoning kittens. Kittens are also a part of the dogfighting community. We deal with the overpopulation, spay and neuter, and we care enough to give them the shelter that they need.”

While SNIP mainly focuses on cats’ higher reproductive rates, the nonprofit will also attend to a limited number of dogs.