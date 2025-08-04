Aug 4, 2025 | By: Miles Walker

Spay & Neuter Impact Program of Central MN Holds Garage Sale Fundraiser

The Spay and Neuter Impact Program (SNIP) of Central Minnesota hosted a two-day-long fundraiser as part of Pine River’s city-wide garage sale this past weekend. The 501(c)(3) all-volunteer organization sold collars, clothing, beds, and more, with all proceeds going to helping support animals in need.

SNIP primarily helps people get their pets spays or neutered at a lower cost, following its mission to help reduce pet overpopulation. According to the Shelter Animals Count’s national database, there are over 26.6 million animals accounted for in the U.S.

“Instead of spaying and neutering the female or the male, they end up having six kittens,” said Andrea Lee Lambrecht, lead coordinator for SNIP. “They’re either giving kittens away or they’re abandoning kittens. Kittens are also a part of the dogfighting community. We deal with the overpopulation, spay and neuter, and we care enough to give them the shelter that they need.”

While SNIP mainly focuses on cats’ higher reproductive rates, the nonprofit will also attend to a limited number of dogs.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

golden pond web ad

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Happy Dancing Turtle - Open Garden

Related News

Community

Blandin Foundation Awards $100,000 Grant for June 21st Storm Recovery

Community

Free Wood Chips Available at Bemidji Target Debris Site Until Aug. 8

Business

Pine River State Bank Wraps Up Annual School Supply Drive

Arts & Entertainment

Lakes Area Music Festival Brings Children’s Music Camp to Baxter