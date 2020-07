Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

July 16 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Southwest Florida’s Mangrove Coast is a documentary featuring the 40-year history of Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Produced by Emmy award-winning cinematographer Elam Stoltzfus, this film displays the nature and beauty of Southwest Florida and what is being done to protect it for future generations.