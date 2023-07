Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, July 18th at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Southern creators of literature, music, and film – Billy Bob Thornton, Adia Victoria, Jericho Brown, David Joy, and Mary Steenburgen – reveal deep bonds with the South and the indelible imprint the region has made on their lives and work.