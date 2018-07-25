Lakeland PBS
Woman's Body Pulled From Lake Bemidji

South Sixth Street Construction in Brainerd Extends to Highway 210

Anthony Scott
Jul. 25 2018
The South Sixth Street construction in Brainerd has given motorists trouble all summer long, and now the construction extends to Highway 210. Motorists should plan alternate routes with the closure of Highway 210/Washington Street and Willow Street.

The closure is needed while crews reconstruct the final segment road of the South Sixth Street Reconstruction Project.

According to a release, motorists should plan for the following beginning July 25:

·         Highway 371B/South Sixth Street between Willow Street and Highway 210/Washington Street will close until further notice. A signed detour will direct vehicles along S Eighth Street, Oak Street, County Road 45/SE 13th Street, and Industrial Park Road. Get detour map at www.mndot.gov/d3/brd/

·         Cross street traffic to be maintained downtown between Oak Street and Highway 210/Washington Street. Only one of three cross streets to be closed; Oak Street, Maple Street or Laurel Street.

·         Highway 371B/South Sixth Street remains open to local traffic between Willow Street and Joseph Street.

·         A signed truck detour will direct commercial vehicles along County Road 117/Industrial Park Road, Highway 25 and Highway 210.

·         Access to businesses and residents will be maintained and open at all times. However, expect to find access changes and gravel surfaces when navigating through work areas.

All business and residents along the closed roadway will remain open, but alternate routes may need to be taken to access them.

For more information about this project, including detour maps, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/brd/. For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

What do you think?

