Nov 14, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

South Dakota Man Dies in 1-Vehicle Crash in Wadena County

A 19-year-old South Dakota man died in a one-vehicle crash in Wadena County last weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office received an automated crash alert around 3 a.m. on Sunday. A deputy arrived at the crash scene on County Road 139 near Nimrod and found Izaahk Kruft of Platte, SD ejected from the vehicle.

First aid was administered. Because medical helicopters were not able to fly at the time due to heavy fog in the area, Kruft was taken by ambulance, first to Lakewood Health in Staples and then to CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud, where he later died from his injuries.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says the crash remains under investigation, but speed and no seat belt use appear to be preliminary factors in the crash.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Rake In The Tax Deduction 1080x1080

Brainerd Ymca

Cease

Related News

Community

A Search for Answers 1 Year After Mille Lacs Co. Doctor is Killed in Hit-and-Run

Education & Government

Brainerd School Board Decides Not to Ban Cell Phone Use at High School

Community

Bemidji’s St. Philip’s School Gives Quilts of Valor to Local Veterans

Community

Annual Stuff-A-Truck Campaign Underway to Support Bemidji Community Food Shelf