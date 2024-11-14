South Dakota Man Dies in 1-Vehicle Crash in Wadena County

A 19-year-old South Dakota man died in a one-vehicle crash in Wadena County last weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office received an automated crash alert around 3 a.m. on Sunday. A deputy arrived at the crash scene on County Road 139 near Nimrod and found Izaahk Kruft of Platte, SD ejected from the vehicle.

First aid was administered. Because medical helicopters were not able to fly at the time due to heavy fog in the area, Kruft was taken by ambulance, first to Lakewood Health in Staples and then to CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud, where he later died from his injuries.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says the crash remains under investigation, but speed and no seat belt use appear to be preliminary factors in the crash.