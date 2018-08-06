Lakeland PBS
South 6th Street In Downtown Brainerd To Be Closed Until Late August

Rachel Johnson
Aug. 6 2018
In Minnesota, road construction is everywhere during the summer, but one place that seems to have been hit particularly hard is Brainerd. Recently, South 6th Street in the historic downtown has been closed affecting some local businesses.

Some of the businesses on or near South 6th Street are Shep’s on 6th, The 612 Station, the Brainerd American Legion, and Sage on Laurel. The construction is needed to add new underground city utilities, upgrade the sidewalk and surfaces, and replace lighting and sign fixtures.

“We definitely have seen a drop off. It just makes it a little bit harder for people to get down here. Maybe not quite as much as I was thinking it might be, so that’s good. But it really presents a challenge for people who want to come to downtown Brainerd to shop and dine,” said Sarah Hayden Shaw, owner of Sage on Laurel.

The construction is expected to continue into late August before moving to the north end of South 6th Street, from Pine Street to Highway 210.

Rachel Johnson
