Sourcewell Using 3D Printers to Help Healthcare Workers

Sourcewell’s Tech Mobile Program is using its 3D printers to create masks and face shields for Tri-County Health Care’s Wadena facility. Once the masks are tested and approved, they will be sent to healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

Tri-County Health Care workers suggested that consultants at Sourcewell use their 3D printers to create much needed masks, and Tech Mobile Consultant Aaron Logan moved the printers to his basement to get to work. Sourcewell is in the early stages of making the face masks, but it is their hope to make them available to healthcare workers as soon as possible.

