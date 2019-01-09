Sourcewell To Hold 2020 Census Info Sessions

Sourcewell will be offering information sessions on the 2020 census at their headquarters in Staples.

The information sessions will be held on January 17, either online or in person.

From 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., focus will be placed on Census 101: What is the Census (and why should I care)? During this half-day portion, participants will learn basic information about the Census, what it’s used for, how it impacts individuals, local, and state government.

From 1-3:30 p.m., the second half of the workshop will focus on Census 102: Strategies for Effective Census Outreach. Participants will continue the learning with this afternoon session designed for those who have completed the morning’s Census 101 session, or those who have done the 2018 census prep workshop and are interested in ensuring a fair and accurate count.

Both morning and afternoon sessions will be presented by Susan Brower, Minnesota State Demographer from the Minnesota State Demographic Center.

The sessions are free but registration is required. Attendees can register online at sourcewell.co/census until January 10.