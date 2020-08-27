Sourcewell to Begin Distributing PPE To Area Schools

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Walz assigned nine Minnesota Service Cooperatives to distribute cases of personal protective equipment to school districts across the state. One of those shipments of PPE was received today at Forestview Middle School in Baxter.

A shipment of more than 200 cases of protective equipment was sent to the middle school, and Sourcewell will begin distributing PPE to 29 schools throughout the neighboring counties, including Cass, Crow Wing, Todd, Wadena, and Morrison.

Sourcewell staff have coordinated time slots with school representatives for pick up starting Thursday and Friday. Every K-12 student will receive a cloth mask, as well as three disposable face masks. Face shields will be available for licensed teachers and 50% of non-licensed staff.

Sourcewell will also serve as a liaison between schools and the Minnesota Department of Health to monitor COVID-19 cases and school planning measures throughout the year.

