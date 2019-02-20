Sourcewell Hosts Regional “Lakes Bee” Spelling Bee

Thirty-one students from across the Region 5 area competed in the Lakes Bee today at Sourcewell in Staples. The winner of the regional spelling bee will move on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.

A good memory, lots of studying and being able to be calm under pressure are just a few things that make for a successful spelling bee contestant.

“The kids are full of nerves but there’s so much in them. They’ve been studying so hard,” said Katie Embree, Sourcewell Student Academic Coordinator.

On Tuesday, students from Region 5, which is comprised of Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena Counties, gathered in Staples to compete in the Lakes Bee.

“All of the schools is Region 5 participate at the spelling bee at their local level and then we host at the regional and then from here they move on to Washington D.C. competition,” explained Embree.

The Lakes Bee started off with 31 students that were narrowed down to one winner over eight rounds.

After the eighth round, it was down to the final two.It was the word “apothecary” that sealed the deal and Hannah Moddes was named 2019 Lakes Bee winner.

“I’m exhilarated and really surprised,” said Lakes Bee winner Hannah Moddes.

Hannah will travel to the Washington D.C. area to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, all expenses paid by Sourcewell.

“We’re very, very proud obviously,” said Daniel Moddes, Hannah Moddes’ Father “Proud for her and very happy for her.”

Sourcewell has sponsored the event for years and has hosted the last three.

“We really stand behind growth for kids and really being able to celebrate their accomplishments along the way and this is just a beautiful way to do that and have them be able to experience learning at a much grander level,” Embree said.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee will be held from May 27 through May 30 in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside of Washington D.C.