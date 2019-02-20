Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Sourcewell Hosts Regional “Lakes Bee” Spelling Bee

Rachel Johnson
Feb. 19 2019
Leave a Comment

Thirty-one students from across the Region 5 area competed in the Lakes Bee today at Sourcewell in Staples. The winner of the regional spelling bee will move on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.

A good memory, lots of studying and being able to be calm under pressure are just a few things that make for a successful spelling bee contestant.

“The kids are full of nerves but there’s so much in them. They’ve been studying so hard,” said Katie Embree, Sourcewell Student Academic Coordinator.

On Tuesday, students from Region 5, which is comprised of Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena Counties, gathered in Staples to compete in the Lakes Bee.

“All of the schools is Region 5 participate at the spelling bee at their local level and then we host at the regional and then from here they move on to Washington D.C. competition,” explained Embree.

The Lakes Bee started off with 31 students that were narrowed down to one winner over eight rounds.

After the eighth round, it was down to the final two.It was the word “apothecary” that sealed the deal and Hannah Moddes was named 2019 Lakes Bee winner.

“I’m exhilarated and really surprised,” said Lakes Bee winner Hannah Moddes.

Hannah will travel to the Washington D.C. area to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, all expenses paid by Sourcewell.

“We’re very, very proud obviously,” said Daniel Moddes, Hannah Moddes’ Father “Proud for her and very happy for her.”

Sourcewell has sponsored the event for years and has hosted the last three.

“We really stand behind growth for kids and really being able to celebrate their accomplishments along the way and this is just a beautiful way to do that and have them be able to experience learning at a much grander level,” Embree said.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee will be held from May 27 through May 30 in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside of Washington D.C.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Region Five Counties Looking For New Ways Of Transportation

Sourcewell’s Innovation Funding to Award $500,000 in 2019

Sourcewell To Hold 2020 Census Info Sessions

Staples Man Charged In Death Of Infant

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Dennis Weimann said

Different news organizations have different policies regarding the naming of sus... Read More

Willie Lenz said

This article violates the basic tenets of journalism by naming the suspect befor... Read More

CHERYL said

Prosecute these criminals this time. The September dismissed charges against th... Read More

OraAlice Mord said

Lock them up and throw away the key--they are eco-terrorists and need to be trea... Read More

Latest Story

Authorities Investigating Bullets Found In Two Cars At Fosston Essentia Health

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a round of gunshots that struck two vehicles in the parking lot of the Fosston Essentia
Posted on Feb. 19 2019

Latest Stories

Authorities Investigating Bullets Found In Two Cars At Fosston Essentia Health

Posted on Feb. 19 2019

Northwoods Adventure: Nisswa Celebrates 27th Annual Winter Jubilee

Posted on Feb. 19 2019

Gov. Walz Announces 2-Year Budget Plan For Minnesota

Posted on Feb. 19 2019

Vehicles Prohibited From Leech Lake In Preparation Of Eel Pout Festival

Posted on Feb. 19 2019

Crews Cleaning Up Coal After Train Derails Near Cloquet

Posted on Feb. 19 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.