Sourcewell Helps Bring New Planetarium Equipment to Forestview Middle School

School is almost in session, and students in the Region Five Counties will have some new planetarium equipment to use this year.

Last night the Brainerd School Board approved new planetarium equipment to be purchased for Forestview Middle School in Baxter. Thanks to Sourcewell, the school is able to lease the new planetarium equipment which costs over half-a-million dollars during the three-year lease. The new equipment is planned to be used in all grade levels.

Sourcewell’s donation also covers travel costs for other schools in the Region Five Counties to utilize the new planetarium equipment, which is planned to arrive at Forestview Middle School in the next five weeks.

To hear the changes the new planetarium equipment will bring to the program, listen to Brian Wallace, Brainerd’s Planetarium Director, in the video below.