Sourcewell Gives Over $400,000 To Initiatives To Support Community Projects

Chantelle Calhoun — Jul. 5 2020

Sourcewell’s board of directors announced last week that they have chosen six local community initiatives that will receive over $400,000 to help support projects that will make an impact on the community.

The final decision included four nonprofits and two government organizations that would split the funds based on individual program needs. Some of the higher funding went to a program that addresses the mental health needs of emergency personnel in the Brainerd and Baxter area.

For those who would like to learn more about projects that support their own county, you can visit sourcewellmn.gov.

