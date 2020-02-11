Sourcewell Allocates $10 Million For Special Education Facilities
The Sourcewell Board of Directors recently voted to allocate $10 million to go towards building new level four special education facilities for Brainerd Public Schools and the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School District.
Sourcewell hopes the facilities can provide a safe place for students with behavioral or mental health issues. All four special education facilities are to be completed in an eight-year plan to meet the needs of students.
