Soundstage
July 12 at 8pm
Long before MTV and VH1, the acclaimed WTTW series SOUNDSTAGE debuted with an innovative concert format that was unique to television. This timeless music program garnered widespread critical acclaim and featured many artists who defined the musical eras, including such luminaries as Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin and the Doobie Brothers. Since the 1970s, musical artists across pop, rock, country, soul, bluegrass and folk genres have appeared on the series, including Tom Petty, B.B. King, Toby Keith, Dave Matthews Band, Emmylou Harris, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Cyndi Lauper and many more.
