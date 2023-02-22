Lakeland PBS

Soulful Horse in Pequot Lakes Receives Over $15,000 to Support Program for Youth

Hanky HazeltonFeb. 22 2023

Soulful Horse in Pequot Lakes has received over $15,000 in donations to support their work in helping youth learn fundamental life skills and gain self-esteem.

Last month, Soulful Horse was one of two organizations picked by the Women Who Care organization to received money raised by its members. They have been given $10,355 from Women Who Care and were also awarded a $5,000 grant funded by Best Buy.

The majority of individuals attending free lessons at Soulful Horse are at-risk children and those struggling with anxiety and depression. Kids participate in theme-based lessons, with the goal being to focus on balance, leadership, communication, and trust, and to look at how that relationship goes hand-in-hand with them and their animal.

Part of the funding received will help Soulful Horse’s co-founders become PATH International certified for equine-assisted therapy. The process will take 6-9 months.

More information on Soulful Horse can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

