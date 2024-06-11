Soudan Underground Mine Near Lake Vermilion Open for Tours Again

The Soudan Underground Mine is welcoming visitors once again.

After a four-year closure for repairs and $9 million worth of upgrades, it is now open again to the public.

The mine, located at the south shore of Lake Vermilion in St. Louis County, is Minnesota’s oldest and deepest mine, where visitors travel nearly a half-mile underground to the 27th level of the mine. Temperatures there are a constant 51 degrees year round.

The three-minute ride down is in a dimly lit, close confined space. Once underground, visitors can board a train and ride nearly a mile to the last and deepest area that was mined.

Vistors there can also hear true stories of the miners, learn about innovations and safety improvements, and find out first-hand about the working conditions that made the underground iron mine known as the “Cadillac of Mines.”

The mine operated for 80 years from 1882 until 1962 and was gifted to the state of Minnesota to become a new state park in 1965.

More information on the mine can be found on the Minnesota DNR website.