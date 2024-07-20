Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Jul 20, 2024 | By: Sammy Holladay
Soon-to-Be 8th & 9th Graders Explore Medical Careers at Healthcare Camp
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Community
Annual Bemidji Corvettes Show & Shine Focuses on the Classic Car
Arts & Entertainment
56th Annual Watermark Art Festival Coming to Downtown Bemidji
Sports
Bemidji Town & Country Club Celebrates 100 Years of The Birchmont Golf Tournament
Arts & Entertainment
In Focus: Park Rapids’ 2nd Street Stage Summer Concert Series
Scroll To Top