‘Songwriters in the Round’ to Showcase MN Musicians at CLC in Brainerd

The Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center will hold three more shows this summer, the first of which is “Songwriters in the Round: Harmony and Soul.”

The show will feature performances from three Minnesota singer-songwriters making their mark on the industry: Davina Sowers, Samantha Grimes, and Luke Hendrickson. All of the musicians have been praised by organizations such as Rolling Stone and the Midwest Country Music Organization.

“Part of the mission of the Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center is to provide an opportunity for local artists to get out into the world,” said Joseph Yow, the center’s director. “And so what we started with our songwriter series, we’re taking Minnesota singer-songwriters and bringing them together for an evening of storytelling and music similar to the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.”

The show will be held at Brainerd’s Chalberg Theatre on Thursday, June 12th at 7:00 pm. More information is available at the CLC Performing Arts Center website.